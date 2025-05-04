Stone crusher employee beaten to death, 1 detained

JAJPUR: A 22-year-old man was reportedly killed by three persons, including the owner of the stone crusher where he worked, in Dharmasala area in Jajpur district.

The incident, which occurred on April 27, came to light after the victim’s father filed a complaint on Friday evening. The deceased, Arijit Jena of Jaraka in Dharmasala block, had recently completed his engineering degree and was working at Padmabati Stone Crusher in Rahadpur for the past three months.

According to the complaint lodged by his father, Ajaya Jena, Arijit used to call to his mother every night after work. When he failed to do so on Monday evening, his mother grew anxious. She, along with a relative, rushed to the crusher site that night. Arijit’s coworkers informed her that the crusher owner, Silu Mohapatra, had summoned him to his house in Aruha under Dharmasala block. There, she reportedly found Arijit lying unconscious with serious injuries, including signs of being branded with a hot iron. Mohapatra, his nephew Satya Narayan Dhal alias Roni, and crusher manager Hemant, were present at the scene.

They reportedly refused to explain Arijit’s condition. When his mother insisted on taking him for treatment, Mohapatra allegedly forced her to sign several blank papers before allowing them to leave with the critically injured Arijit. Ajaya stated in his complaint that they reportedly continued to assault Arijit in front of his mother and his relatives and threatened them not to inform the police.

Arijit succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. The police have detained Dhal and a search is on for the other two accused.