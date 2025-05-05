Bridge mishap in Cuttack: Two probe panels begin investigation into slab collapse that killed 3

CUTTACK: A day after three persons were killed and two others critically injured when a concrete slab fell on them during construction of a bridge along Kathajodi river, two probe panels constituted at the district and state level on Sunday began investigation into the matter.

Cuttack collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde said the three-member district-level probe panel is being headed by sub-collector Dibyajyoti Smruti Ranjan Deo. “Though the site comes under the jurisdiction of the Roads & Building Division-I, superintendent of Roads and Building Division-II Jyoti Ranjan Pati has been included in the panel for transparency in the probe. This apart, district labour officer (Enforcement) Prasanna Kumar Pradhan is also a part of the panel,” he added.

Shinde said that apart from ascertaining the circumstances under which the mishap occurred, the probe panel will also find out if there was any violation of the labour code and safety measures, beside technical glitches. “Necessary action will be taken after receiving report from the panel,” the collector added.

Similarly, the three-member state-level probe panel headed by special secretary-cum-EIC, Works department, Laxmikant Padhi also inspected the mishap site and recorded statements of workers and other staff of the construction company. It has been directed to submit a report in this connection within 15 days.