Khurda police seek unified command & control centre to boost surveillance, response in district

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to boost policing and curb traffic violations, Khurda police have submitted a proposal to the state government for setting up an integrated and unified command and control centre (I&UCCC) in the district.

Police said establishment of the centre will help them to investigate crimes using IT solutions. It will also support the unification of emergency response system, AI-enabled facial recognition, criminal tracking, among others. A similar facility was established in the capital city of Bhubaneswar last year.

As part of the plan, at least 16 important junctions have been identified in the district for installation of AI-enabled CCTV cameras. Each junction will have at least four such cameras to keep a close vigil on the anti-social elements. The cameras will also be integrated with facial recognition software to help in tracing missing persons if their photographs are uploaded in the system of the command centre.

This apart, police have planned to install automatic licence-plate recognition (ALPR) cameras with advanced deep-learning algorithms at all the entry/exit points as well as on the highway, and integrate them with I&UCCC to curb road accidents and check traffic violations.

Police sources said the ALPR cameras will be installed at eight locations in the district with at least two CCTV cameras in each location. Despite witnessing a rapid rise in population in the recent years, Khurda does not have any police CCTV cameras. Though the few CCTV cameras installed earlier by the Khurda municipality are operational, their quality is not up to the mark.