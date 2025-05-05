Odisha suspends two tehsildars, issues show-cause to 400 sub-registrars over illegal plot registrations

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Sunday placed two revenue officials in additional tehsildar rank under suspension and issued show-cause notice to around 400 sub-registrars in connection with the alleged registration of part plots in violation of law.

The Revenue department has asked the two suspended additional tehsildars of Bhubaneswar Narayan Sethy and Gitu Behera not to leave headquarters without prior permission citing disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against them. Though the department has not cited the exact cause for which disciplinary action has been initiated against the two officials, sources said it is linked to registration of sub-plots.

Sources said the move was taken after the department noticed that multiple sub-plot registrations had been carried out in violation of law including home registration of over 200 plots as well as a case where land kisam, sub-plotting and registration for a specific plot were all done within a day.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari told mediapersons that the government is looking into the matter thoroughly to initiate action as per law against the officers involved in illegal registration of part plots.

“We have found that part plots have been registered by around 400 sub-registrars over the years without complying with the norms. Some of them have even registered more than 500 part plots. All of them have been issued show-cause notices,” Pujari added.

He said the department is also preparing misconduct note against the officers involved in part plot registrations in violation of law.

A recent report submitted by the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Board of Revenue to the state Revenue and Disaster Management department had also revealed that a staggering 3,36,631 sub-plots have been registered in urban areas without the approval of development authorities in their jurisdiction since enactment of the Registration (Odisha Amendment) Act, 2013.

Real estate expert Bimalendu Pradhan said strong action should be taken by the government to check such activities do not recur in the future. “Apart from sub-registrars, the government should also probe involvement of senior officials in such registrations and initiate appropriate action,” he suggested.