OPCC team visits illegal coal mining sites in Hemgir block of Sundargarh

ROURKELA: A delegation of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) led by Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati on Saturday visited Telendihi and Ratansara forests in Hemgir block where illegal coal mining was unearthed recently.

Bahinipati along with MLAs Ashok Das and Raazen Ekka called for a high-level inquiry into the illegal mining to investigate the role of senior administrative officers and local political leaders.

Ekka alleged that government officials were involved in the illegal coal mining. “While the illegal mining was being carried out with the patronage of the previously BJD government, the ruling BJP has now stepped into the shoes of its predecessor,” he claimed.

Similarly, Das said it is surprising that the BJP government is silent on the matter and is yet to take any meaningful action against the illegal mining.

Meanwhile, Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh visited Telendihi forest on Saturday and reiterated the demand for a CBI inquiry and the recovery of the government’s lost revenue from the coal mafia involved in the illegal mining. On April 4, the administration detected massive illegal coal mining in Telendihi revenue forest. Subsequent raids also unearthed illegal coal mining in Bhograkachhar revenue forest and part of Jamkani reserve forest. It is learnt that traces of illegal mining have been detected inside Gopalpur forest, but administrative officials are yet to visit the site.

So far, four persons have been arrested in this connection.