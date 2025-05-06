CM Majhi rolls out 340 projects worth Rs 1,155 crore in Keonjhar

KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the state-level celebration of the 161st birth anniversary of great revolutionary Dharanidhar Naik at his birthplace Kusumita village in Keonjhar district on Monday.

Participating in the event as the chief guest, Majhi laid the foundation stone for a memorial museum and an interpretation centre at Kusumita to be built at a cost of Rs 50 crore. He also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 340 projects worth Rs 1,155 crore in the district.

The chief minister said Dharanidhar was a symbol of both spirituality and revolution. The great revolutionary was a staunch fighter who led the anti-British movement in Odisha. His strong resolve, patriotism and sacrifice are a source of inspiration for the youths.

“The state government has taken various steps to immortalise Dharanidhar’s memory. Emphasising the tradition of worship, our government is celebrating birth anniversaries of great personalities at their birthplaces across Odisha,” he said.