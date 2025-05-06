Ensure completion of Anandapur barrage work by June 2027: Development commissioner Anu Garg

BHUBANESWAR: Development commissioner Anu Garg on Monday directed the Water Resources department and agencies executing the Anandapur barrage project to complete the main canal and the underground pipeline (UGPL) distribution system by June 2027.
On the second day of her visit to Keonjhar district, Garg inspected works of two ongoing main canal systems of the barrage project.
The Anandapur barrage project is a flagship initiative for intra-basin transfer of water aimed at irrigating 60,000 hectares of cultivated land across Hatadihi, Anandapur and Ghasipura blocks in Keonjhar district and Oupada, Nilagiri, Bahanaga, Balasore Sadar, Remuna and Soro in Balasore district.
While 17 main canal work packages are in progress, significant progress has been found in the 56.923 km long Salandi left main canal (SLMC). Work on the Baitarani right bank canal (BRBC) in three packages is currently underway.
Irrigation to 12,803 hectare of cultivable land has been provided through SLMC. Agreement to provide irrigation to 3,450 hectare through underground pipelines in the catchment of BLBC and BRBC is going to be drawn shortly.
Emphasising on timely completion of the remaining main canal and UGPL distribution system works, she asked the chief construction engineer of the project to ensure intended benefits to reach the farmers by June 2027 aligning with the Odisha Vision-2036 goals. She also directed district officials to expedite resolution of land acquisition issues and provision of minor minerals for the project to avoid further delays.
The state cabinet headed by the CM had approved Rs 108 crore for the integrated Anandapur barrage project last month.