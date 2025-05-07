Herd of 65 elephants enter Nilagiri, villagers panic

BALASORE : Panic gripped residents of Nilagiri after a herd of 65 elephants reached Gopalpur forest in Balasore district on Tuesday morning.

The elephants migrated from neighbouring Jharkhand and reached Gopalpur forest after crossing Nadpur village under Mayurbhanj’s Betnoti range. The herd moved through Singiri, Durgapur and Ayodhya villages in the district.

Villagers apprehend the herd entering human settlements at night. This has caused residents to remain alert and spend sleepless nights. They have urged the Forest department to deploy more manpower to monitor the movement of the herd as migrating elephants become aggressive if they are unable to find food in unfamiliar locations. The Forest department has formed several teams to track the animals’ movements. Officials have alerted residents not to tease or provoke the elephants in any way.

Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Diganta Sovan Chand said that the department received information about the elephants and had instructed field staff to remain alert and monitor the herd’s movements. The same was also shared with the local discom.