Melanistic tiger sparks panic in Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: Panic has gripped residents of Bangiriposi and Badagaon areas under Baripada forest division in Mayurbhanj district after a sub-adult melanistic tiger was spotted near human habitations over the past week.

A video showing the young melanistic tiger prowling in the fringe areas of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) went viral on social media recently. The sighting has alarmed the villagers who have reportedly stopped venturing out after sundown to avoid any encounter with the big cat.

Deputy director of STR’s south wildlife division Samrat Gowda confirmed that the tiger was roaming in Bangiriposi and Badagaon areas for the last eight days. “Being a sub-adult, the animal is naturally curious and tends to roam, jump and explore new areas in search of food,” he said.

Sources said 25 to 30 livestock including goats and cattle have been killed in the area over the last few days, prompting swift action from the Forest department. Forest personnel have been deployed in the affected villages and awareness campaigns are being carried out to inform locals about safety measures.

Despite the panic, Gowda termed the sighting a positive development. “It is good news that the tiger has been sighted. It is a sign of healthy wildlife movement in the region,” he said.