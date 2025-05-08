Cuttack immerses in joy over success of Operation Sindoor

CUTTACK: Hours after India launched a military strike on nine identified terror headquarters in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under ‘Operation Sindoor’, Cuttack residents on Wednesday immersed in celebration of its success by bursting firecrackers and playing Sindoor Khela.

Braving the scorching sun, over 100 men of Kathagada Sahi in the city took out a procession, dancing to the tune of the drums and shouting slogans of ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. To mark the success of the operation, they also played Sindoor Khela by applying vermillion on one another.

“Sindoor Khela is observed during Durga Puja. However, we celebrated it in honour of the success of Operation Sindoor and our mother India,” said corporator Gagan Ojha who was leading the celebration.

Meanwhile, Ranjit Bhol and his family members of Deula Sahi, who had a close brush with death during the Pahalgam terror attack, swelled with pride and joy when they came to know about the success of Operation Sindoor. “This was an apt response to the terrorists by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian Government took the right step at the right time to signal its non-tolerance to terrorism,” Ranjit said.

Members of Salepur Citizen Forum celebrated the occasion by offering prayers and lighting diyas at the local Jagannath temple. “We are proud of our soldiers. May Lord Jagannath give courage and strength to our Indian soldiers to annihilate the terrorists,” said president of the forum Akhay Kumar Dash.