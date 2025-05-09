AB PM-JAY roll out: Digital divide a challenge for elderly in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Lack of reliable internet access, smartphones and digital literacy has emerged as bottlenecks in implementation and utilisation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and Ayushman Vaya Vandana Yojana (AVVY) in Sambalpur district.

Beneficiaries seeking to avail financial assistance for healthcare are reportedly facing difficulty to register themselves under the schemes due to the digital divide. With the system heavily dependent on digital platforms and mobile-based verification, a significant number of beneficiaries in rural areas - the elderly population in particular - struggle to enrol themselves.

Official sources said around 6.5 lakh people are eligible beneficiaries in Sambalpur. While awareness levels are high across the district due to successful outreach campaigns by ASHA workers and IEC drives, the registration process is an operational hurdle. Though eligible people can apply through the Ayushman app, most of them are preferring to visit common services centres (CSCs) citing the app’s lack of user-friendliness.

Besides, the registration process at CSCs takes about 10 minutes but requires five separate one-time passwords (OTPs) for authentication, often leading to delays and session timeouts. The process is particularly frustrating for senior citizens who queue up in the scorching heat. In many cases, applicants are forced to return dejected after discovering their mobile numbers are not linked with Aadhaar.

Local resident Dibakar Patnag said though ASHA and health workers have sensitised people about the schemes, getting registered is a big headache due to lack of reliable internet access. “We have to travel at least 2 to 3 km from the village to find mobile network, let alone reaching a CSC. This is preventing many people, especially, senior citizens from applying for the health cards. We have raised the issue several times but to no avail,” he claimed.

Sources said villagers of Marangbahal, Banjaritikra, Thaparsingha and Laikerabahal under Meghpal panchayat in Jujumura block are the worst affected with severely limited mobile network coverage.

Similarly, Mangal Saha, a daily wager of Ranibandhpada, said he is unable to avail the benefits of the schemes due to lack of a mobile phone. “I had gone to the local common services centre for Ayushman card registration. But I was told it was not possible without mobile authentication. Such schemes should allow offline verification too. Many senior citizens like me don’t use mobile phones,” he rued.

In contrast, beneficiaries of the previous Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), which has been integrated with AB PM-JAY, are not facing such issues. Sources said activation kits are being delivered at their doorsteps while CSCs are facilitating activations without requiring repeated OTPs.

Chief district medical officer Dr Sujata Rani Mishra said private hospitals empanelled under BSKY are continuing under AB PM-JAY. Though discussions regarding tariff finalisation are still in progress between private hospitals and government, patients will not face any issue, Mishra asserted.

At least eight private hospitals in Sambalpur are currently empanelled under the scheme. Manager of a private hospital in Burla said patients with Ayushman Bharat cards are being admitted and discharged without any hassle. “Though there are some back-end technical glitches during claim approvals, we are ensuring timely care,” he added.