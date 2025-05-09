Port worker killed in road mishap near Paradip, protest sparks 3-hour blockade

PARADIP: Unease prevailed at Tarenigada chowk after an employee of Paradip port was killed in an accident on Cuttack-Paradip state highway on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ajit Hembram (45) of Mayurbhanj district. He was employed as an electrician by the Paradip Port Authority.

The mishap took place in the morning. Sources said Ajit was on way to work on his motorcycle when a speeding passenger bus hit him at Tarenigada chowk within Paradip Model police limits. He was killed instantly.

Following the mishap, tension flared up in the area as port workers and locals staged road blockade demanding compensation and job for the deceased’s family. Vehicular movement on the state highway was paralysed for nearly three hours due to the protest.

On being informed, a team of police led by Paradip additional SP Smruti Ranjan Kar reached the spot and held discussions with the agitators. The road blockade was lifted after the administration assured to address the protestors’ demands.

Police have registered a case in this connection and sent Ajit’s body to Kujang hospital for postmortem.