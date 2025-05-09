Six held for kidnapping businessman

JEYPORE: Jeypore Sadar police on Wednesday arrested six persons for allegedly kidnapping a businessman in March.

Police said the accused had kidnapped DC Raju, a businessman of Bhupati street in Jeypore town on March 21. Raju had gone to Gateguda area when the six abducted him at gunpoint and took him to a hilltop near Rampudipadar village within B Singhpur police limits.

The abductors then demanded ransom from Raju’s family. However, the businessman managed to escape from the clutches of the kidnappers and lodged a complaint with the police.

Five teams led by Jeypore sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Partha Kashyap were formed to identify and nab the kidnappers. After raiding several locations, police arrested the six accused - Makar Dishari (25), Komal Lachan Harijan (25), Surendra Khosla (25), Durja Nag (26), Karan Nayak (20) and Pratap Behera (26), all of Jeypore. Around 9 gm gold, one country-made pistol, three live bullets, one mobile phone and two bikes were seized from them.

The SDPO said during investigation, it was found that notorious criminal Jit Mohuria of Christianpeta was the mastermind behind the kidnapping case. However, he fled before police could arrest him. Efforts are on to nab mastermind Mohuria and four others who were also involved in kidnapping the businessman. Further investigation is underway, he added.