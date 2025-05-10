NGT directs chief secretary to institute inquiry into 2024 Chandan Jatra blast

CUTTACK: The major firecracker explosion in which 17 persons died and 25 sustained severe injuries during the Chandan Jatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri on May 29 last year is back in focus with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordering a probe into the “grave security lapse” that caused it.

The NGT’s East Zone was hearing a petition seeking direction to the authorities to take steps to prohibit bursting of crackers during the rituals of Lord Jagannath in Puri. Sanjay Kumar Nayak, a resident of Aska in Ganjam district, filed the petition. Advocates Sankar Prasad Pani and Ashutosh Padhy argued on behalf of the petitioner in virtual mode.

In the order uploaded on Thursday, the bench comprising B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial Member) and Dr Vijay Kulkarni (Expert Member) said, “We dispose of the petition with a direction to the chief secretary, government of Odisha, to institute an inquiry into the incident and take appropriate action against those found guilty of gross negligence and lapse in taking proper security steps to prevent the occurrence of the incident in question.”

“For future, it is directed that no explosives of any kind shall be permitted in such religious functions where the swell of the crowd is not just in thousands but in several lakhs and even a small lapse can result in loss of lives of lakhs of people. One cannot rule out that such an incident can even be triggered by ill-intentioned and anti-social elements using more lethal explosives other than mere firecrackers,” the bench added.