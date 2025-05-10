NHRC seeks ATR from Kendrapara collector on climate refugees’ colony

KENDRAPARA: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report (ATR) from Kendrapara collector Smruti Ranjan Pradhan on the poor living conditions and lack of basic amenities at Bagapatia rehabilitation colony which was established for families displaced due to sea erosion in Satabhaya gram panchayat under Rajnagar block.

The NHRC issued the notice on May 5, acting on a petition filed by human rights activist and lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy. The commission has directed the collector to respond with an ATR within four weeks.

According to Tripathy’s petition, a total of 571 sea-erosion affected families were rehabilitated in Bagapatia colony in 2008, approximately 11 km from the sea. However, the residents continue to live in dire conditions, facing inadequate housing and a severe lack of essential services such as safe drinking water, sanitation, healthcare, and education, raising serious concerns about violations of fundamental human rights. Despite being regarded as India’s first rehabilitation colony for climate refugees, Bagapatia lacks the most basic facilities. The local school suffers from poor infrastructure and insufficient teaching staff, depriving children of their right to education. During rainfall, the colony becomes waterlogged, with poor drainage systems causing flooding that affects homes even after light rain.

“The apathy, negligence and repeated failure of the state poses serious questions of human rights,” Tripathy stated in his petition. He urged the NHRC to send an independent team to investigate the matter.