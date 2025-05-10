Vital installations, religious places being fortified: Majhi

BHUBANESHWAR: With war clouds looming large, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday asserted that all necessary steps have been taken to protect vital installations and religious places in Odisha.
The chief minister told media that the Centre is prepared to deal with any situation arising out of India’s resolve to stamp out terrorism from the country. The state government on its part has taken robust steps to enhance security at key locations after thorough assessment of potential threats.
Stating that the state government is fully prepared, the chief minister assured that there is nothing to panic. He said Odisha does not face much threat at present but there are places like DRDO’s integrated test range at Chandipur in Balasore district, Shree Jagannath temple in Puri and other locations which can be likely targets from the side of the Bay of Bengal.
On Friday, he reviewed the security situation with chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, DGP YB Khurania and other senior officials. He said security reinforcements were discussed at the high-level meeting. Strict security checks will be implemented and measures are being taken to seal sensitive areas, he said.
The chief minister said steps are also being taken by the state government to bring back Odias including students who have been stranded at places in northern and western India, particularly those in the India-Pak border which are witnessing missile and drone attacks by the latter.
A round-the-clock help desk has been set up at the office of the resident commissioner in New Delhi to assist those in need. He said some Odia students studying in Central Sanskrit University at Jammu were relocated to Delhi as a precautionary measure. The state government is making arrangements to bring them back to Odisha.
The chief minister also said that all offices and other official establishments in Odisha will function normally. “However, everybody will have to remain alert. We are reviewing the situation constantly and will take steps as the situation demands. The war against terrorism will be long one. But, India will definitely win,” he stated.