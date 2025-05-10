Vital installations, religious places being fortified: Majhi

BHUBANESHWAR: With war clouds looming large, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday asserted that all necessary steps have been taken to protect vital installations and religious places in Odisha.

The chief minister told media that the Centre is prepared to deal with any situation arising out of India’s resolve to stamp out terrorism from the country. The state government on its part has taken robust steps to enhance security at key locations after thorough assessment of potential threats.

Stating that the state government is fully prepared, the chief minister assured that there is nothing to panic. He said Odisha does not face much threat at present but there are places like DRDO’s integrated test range at Chandipur in Balasore district, Shree Jagannath temple in Puri and other locations which can be likely targets from the side of the Bay of Bengal.