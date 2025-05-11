Congress takes out Tricolour rally in Odisha

CUTTACK: The Congress on Saturday took out a Tricolour rally to honour and boost the morale of the Indian military forces which has been actively tackling the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan.

Holding a 1,500-feet-long Indian Flag, Congress members took out the rally from Buxi Bazaar, passing through Pension Lane, Tinikonia Bagicha and Dargha Bazaar and ended at Gourishankar Park. It was led by Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous.

OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das said, “Now at this critical moment of the country, the Congress party is with the countrymen. Everyone should stand together regardless of party affiliation, considering the current situation of our country.”

Among others, AICC general secretary Ajay Kumar Lallu, former OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak, former MP Ramachandra Khuntia and former MLA Mohammed Moquim took part in the rally.