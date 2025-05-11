Dinanath Pathy Kala Samman for Shilpiguru Benudhar Mahapatra

BHUBANESWAR: The 5th Dinanath Pathy Kala Samman was conferred on Shilpiguru Benudhar Mahapatra for his outstanding contribution to the traditional form of visual arts.

Instituted by Bhubaneswar-based Ketaki Foundation Trust, the award celebrating the legacy of artist and art historian Dinanath Pathy was given away on Friday. Mahapatra, who expressed his gratitude to the trust, reflected on Pathy’s profound influence on his artistic journey.

“This recognition inspires me to continue expanding the boundaries of our traditional art forms while remaining rooted in our rich cultural heritage,” Mahapatra said. The event also featured the 3rd Dinanath Pathy memorial lecture by scholar Basant Kumar Panda.

He spoke about Pathy’s multifaceted legacy as an artist, writer, and cultural historian and drew parallels between Pathy’s visionary approach and contemporary artistic expressions in Odisha.

It also included an exhibition featuring select works by both Pathy and this year’s awardee Mahapatra, showcasing the continuity and evolution of artistic traditions in Odisha.

“The enthusiastic response to this year’s event reaffirms our commitment to Dinanath Pathy’s vision of elevating Odisha’s cultural discourse on the global platform,” said Jyoti Ranjan Swain, managing trustee of the Ketaki Foundation Trust.