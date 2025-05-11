Orissa HC Lok Adalat settles 92 cases with Rs 7.5 crore disbursement

CUTTACK: The National Lok Adalat held in the Orissa High Court on Saturday finsalised Rs 7.45 crore as settlement amount in pending insurance cases.

Seven sitting judges including Justices SK Sahoo, SK Panigrahi, AK Mohapatra, V Narasingh, BP Satapathy, MS Raman and SK Mishra presided over the Lok Adalat benches.

Of the 795 cases placed before the benches, 92 were finalised. Of the 92 cases, 88 were insurance claims. The rest cases related to matrimonial, service and electricity matters, a high court legal services committee release said.

Meanwhile, the district-level Lok Adalats disposed of 1,92,003 pending cases, while finalising Rs 130.8 crore as settlements. The Lok Adalats were held in all districts.

The disposed cases included 6,634 pre-litigation disputes. The disposed/settled cases included 1,69,382 related to revenue and other ancillary matters. Other matters related to 11,632 criminal, 1,518 civil, 597 motor accident claims and 475 matrimonial disputes.