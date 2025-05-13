Justice DK Shripad sworn in, strength of judges in Odisha HC goes up to 19

CUTTACK: Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad was sworn in as a judge of the Orissa High Court on Monday. With his joining, the strength of judges in the Orissa High Court has gone up to 19 against sanctioned 27 posts.

The Ministry of Law & Justice (Department of Justice) had issued notification of his transfer on May 1 following recommendation by the Supreme Court collegium. Chief Justice Harish Tandon administered the oath of office to Justice Shripad at a simple ceremony on the premises of the high court in presence of all other judges.

Justice Shripad was functioning as judge in Karnataka High Court from February 14, 2018 before his transfer. Born on July 20, 1964, he had started practice as a lawyer in Karnataka High Court and Madras High Court in 1989 and specialised in law of writs, election laws and service laws.

He also worked as a part-time lecturer in a law college in Bengaluru for a few years. He served as assistant solicitor general of India from 2014 and appeared for the Central government till his elevation as judge of Karnataka High Court in 2018.

He was first appointed as additional judge of Karnataka High Court on February 14, 2018 and subsequently permanent judge on January 7, 2020.