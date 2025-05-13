Odisha to experience intense heat, humidity till May 16: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: Heat and humidity seared the state on Monday, with temperatures in many parts of the state crossing 40 degrees Celsius.

Sambalpur recorded the highest day temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Jharsuguda 42.2 degrees C, Balangir 42.1 degrees C and Boudh 42 degrees C. Day temperature in Sambalpur was above normal by 1.5 degrees C, Jharsuguda 0.7 degrees C and Balangir 0.2 degrees C.

Twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 40.4 degrees C and 40 degrees C respectively. The day temperature was above normal by 2.9 degrees C in the state capital and 2.7 degrees C in neighbouring Cuttack.

Citizens experienced blistering conditions due to the combination of heat and humidity. The regional met office said coastal districts recorded high humidity levels on the day. While humidity in Puri stood at 83 per cent, Balasore recorded 81 per cent, Paradip 80 per cent and Gopalpur 76 per cent. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 62 per cent humidity each on the day.