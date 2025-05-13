Odisha to experience intense heat, humidity till May 16: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: Heat and humidity seared the state on Monday, with temperatures in many parts of the state crossing 40 degrees Celsius.
Sambalpur recorded the highest day temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Jharsuguda 42.2 degrees C, Balangir 42.1 degrees C and Boudh 42 degrees C. Day temperature in Sambalpur was above normal by 1.5 degrees C, Jharsuguda 0.7 degrees C and Balangir 0.2 degrees C.
Twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 40.4 degrees C and 40 degrees C respectively. The day temperature was above normal by 2.9 degrees C in the state capital and 2.7 degrees C in neighbouring Cuttack.
Citizens experienced blistering conditions due to the combination of heat and humidity. The regional met office said coastal districts recorded high humidity levels on the day. While humidity in Puri stood at 83 per cent, Balasore recorded 81 per cent, Paradip 80 per cent and Gopalpur 76 per cent. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 62 per cent humidity each on the day.
Though the regional met office has withdrawn the heatwave warning for Odisha this week due to the anticipated thunderstorm activity, hot and humid weather conditions are expected to prevail in parts of the state, including coastal districts, till Friday.
“Some places including the coastal districts are experiencing high humidity due to the moisture carrying southerly and south-easterly winds blowing towards the state. The interior districts are witnessing hot weather because of the warm and dry north-westerly winds,” said the regional met office.
Meanwhile, the met office has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershower activity in southern districts as well as Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore and Bhadrak on Tuesday. Similarly, thundershower may occur in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Nabarangpur on Wednesday.