Woman bitten by snake prescribed dog bite injection in Jagatsinghpur hospital

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tension flared up at Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) after a woman bitten by a snake was allegedly labelled as a dog bite victim and prescribed anti-rabies injection on Monday.

With the goof-up sparking outrage among the patient’s family members and locals, health officials issued a show-cause notice to the doctor involved in the incident.

Sources said 35-year-old Lovarani Raul of Sanpur within Jagatsinghpur police limits was collecting grass in a paddy field when she was bitten by a snake. She was immediately rushed to the DHH for treatment. However, the attending doctor in a shocking lapse mentioned ‘dog bite’ in her medical prescription and recommended anti-rabies injection.

When Raul visited the local drug distribution centre to get the medicine, the pharmacist grew suspicious and asked her to show where the dog had bitten her. The woman clarified that she was bitten by a snake and not a dog. Alarmed, the pharmacist immediately approached the doctor for clarification.

The doctor then corrected the diagnosis in the prescription from ‘dog bite’ to ‘snake bite’ but reportedly did not advise any blood test, anti-venom injection or consultation with a medicine specialist.

Upon learning about the incident, angry locals staged protest on the hospital premises demanding action against the doctor for the lapse. Following the uproar, senior health officials intervened and another doctor was assigned to provide treatment to Raul.

Subsequently, chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Jagatsinghpur Satrughan Dash and other officials held an emergency meeting at the hospital. After preliminary inquiry, it was confirmed that the doctor had erroneously diagnosed the case as dog bite and failed to follow standard protocols for snake bite treatment.

Medical superintendent of the DHH Sarojkant Jena said a show-cause notice has been issued to the errant doctor seeking an explanation for the serious lapse. Based on his response, further action will be taken in consultation with the director of health services.