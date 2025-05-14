Odisha: Twin city students shine in CBSE exams, toppers grab above 99 per cent

BHUBANESWAR: Students from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack delivered stellar performance in the Class X and XII CBSE Board exams, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

KIIT International School in Bhubaneswar announced that all 112 students from Class X and 265 students from Class XII cleared the exams. “Seven students from SEN Globe in the campus also scored about 70 per cent in Class X,” officials of the school said.

Uswastee Ubika Patsani from the school scored 99 per cent in Class X, and Trisha Rath from the school secured 99.4 per cent in Class XII humanities.

Founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta congratulated the students and their families for their outstanding performance, dedication, and perseverance, on the occasion.

Similarly, Sai International School and Sai Residential School in the capital city also recorded 100 per cent result in both the exams. Aahana Parija from the Sai International School secured 99.2 per cent in Class X, while Dhiraj Dhanuka from the school scored 98.9 per cent in XII commerce. Archit Agarwal topped the residential wing with 97.2 per cent in Class X.

SAI International Education Group chairperson Silpi Sahoo said these results are not mere percentages-they are hard work of the students, tireless guidance of mentors and unwavering faith and support of the parents.

Mother’s Public School in Unit-I in Bhubaneswar also registered cent per cent results.

Aarush Ayushman scored a phenomenal 99.4 per cent in Class X, while Amaan Kumar Nayak from Science stream scored the highest 98.20 per cent in Class XII.