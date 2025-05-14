Odisha: Twin city students shine in CBSE exams, toppers grab above 99 per cent

BHUBANESWAR: Students from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack delivered stellar performance in the Class X and XII CBSE Board exams, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.
KIIT International School in Bhubaneswar announced that all 112 students from Class X and 265 students from Class XII cleared the exams. “Seven students from SEN Globe in the campus also scored about 70 per cent in Class X,” officials of the school said.
Uswastee Ubika Patsani from the school scored 99 per cent in Class X, and Trisha Rath from the school secured 99.4 per cent in Class XII humanities.
Founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta congratulated the students and their families for their outstanding performance, dedication, and perseverance, on the occasion.
Similarly, Sai International School and Sai Residential School in the capital city also recorded 100 per cent result in both the exams. Aahana Parija from the Sai International School secured 99.2 per cent in Class X, while Dhiraj Dhanuka from the school scored 98.9 per cent in XII commerce. Archit Agarwal topped the residential wing with 97.2 per cent in Class X.
SAI International Education Group chairperson Silpi Sahoo said these results are not mere percentages-they are hard work of the students, tireless guidance of mentors and unwavering faith and support of the parents.
Mother’s Public School in Unit-I in Bhubaneswar also registered cent per cent results.
Aarush Ayushman scored a phenomenal 99.4 per cent in Class X, while Amaan Kumar Nayak from Science stream scored the highest 98.20 per cent in Class XII.
In DPS Kalinga, Jayadita Pratihari topped Class X with 98.4 per cent, while Snehasis Das from science stream topped XII with 97.4 per cent. Many students from the school scored a perfect 100 in mathematics, general science, social science, sanskrit, Hindi, Odia, French, and information technology.
Students of DAV Pokhariput and DAV Kalinga Nagar in the city also fared well in the exam. Sambartika Dash from DAV Pokhariput secured 99.4 per cent in Class X.
In LR DAV Public School, Cuttack, Shreyas Sarangi secured 98.8 per cent in Class X, while Shreyan Khuntia secured 96 per cent in XII. St Xavier’s High School at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack also secured good results.
OAVs excel
The Class X pass percentage of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas has increased to 91.8 pc this year compared to 82.2 pc in 2024.
At least 1,062 students scored more than 90 pc of marks with Kabya Ranjan Majhi of OAV Pallasgadia topping the list by securing 99.4 pc.
In Class XII (science), the pass percentage reached 72.05 pc compared to 63.19 pc in the previous year. Om Prasad Sahoo of OAV Khaprakhol, Balangir, topped among all OAV students by securing 97.4 pc.
In Class XII (commerce), the pass percentage was 77.6 pc this year which is a remarkable increase from 44.24 pc of 2024. Madhusmita Behera of OAV Rengali, Sambalpur, topped among all OAV (commerce) students by securing 94.6 pc.