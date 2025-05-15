Nor’westers likely from weekend in Odisha: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: Nor’wester rains are likely to provide much-needed relief from the ongoing hot and humid weather condition in the state from this weekend onwards, informed the IMD on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, sweltering conditions are expected to prevail in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts on Thursday, and Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts on Friday. The regional met office said some parts of the state are already experiencing thunderstorm activity under the influence of a trough. The thunderstorm activity will enhance further as a fresh trough is expected to develop, it added.

As per the forecast, thunderstorm along with lightning and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 40 kmph to 50 kmph is likely to occur in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts on Saturday.

“Owing to the light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activity, the prevailing hot and humid condition is expected to subside between Saturday and Tuesday,” said an official.

Meanwhile, heat and humidity continued to sear the state on Wednesday. While Boudh recorded the highest temperature of 42.5 degree C, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack logged 38.3 deg C and 37 deg C respectively. Though there was no heatwave, the high humidity made citizens uncomfortable throughout the day. The humidity level in Balasore was 81 pc, Chandbali 75 pc, Cuttack 67 pc, Paradip 79 pc and Bhubaneswar 65 pc.