Odisha Cabinet nod to more perks under merged MAMATA-PMMVY

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to merge MAMATA scheme with the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and rechristen it as MAMATA-PMMVY.

Under MAMATA, monetary support is provided to pregnant and lactating mothers.

The cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi okayed renaming of the new scheme. Announcing the decision, the chief minister said that the scheme will be implemented retrospectively from April 1, 2025. Expenditure for the new scheme will be about Rs 2,670 crore in the next five years.

Earlier, the chief minister said, beneficiaries covered under MAMATA scheme used to get Rs 10,000 for the birth of a girl child. Now, such beneficiaries will get Rs 12,000 under the new scheme. The assistance for a male child, though, will remain unchanged at Rs 10,000 under MAMATA-PMMVY.

However, women from PVTG communities will continue to receive incentive of Rs 12,000 towards birth of a girl child and Rs 10,000 for a boy even after the first two offsprings.

The cabinet also approved the proposal to increase incentive for anganwadi workers (AWWs) and anganwadi helpers (AWHs) for implementing the scheme. The AWWs and AWHs who were earlier getting Rs 200 and Rs 100 respectively as incentive will now receive Rs 250 and Rs 150 under MAMATA-PMMVY, Majhi added.

The chief minister said eligibility criteria of the Centre’s PMMVY scheme will also be applicable to the MAMATA-PMMVY scheme.

During its meeting, the cabinet also approved a tender of Rs 97.67 crore for construction of Khairibandhan barrage project including influx bund at Anlabeni in Jashipur block of Mayurbhanj district. The project when complete will provide assured kharif irrigation to 6950 hectare cultivable land in 47 villages of Jashipur, Raruan and Sukruli blocks of the district through underground pipeline system. The project will also provide drinking water facility to more than 35,000 people of Mayurbhanj.

Besides, the cabinet also approved lease of 40.197 acre free of all charges for construction of south and north campuses of Dharanidhar University at Keonjhar. It also waived government dues of Rs 140.71 crore and recurring dues amounting to Rs 50.17 lakh on the university.