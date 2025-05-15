Pakistan crew barred from disembarking crude oil tanker in Odisha

PARADIP: Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, security agencies have barred 21 Pakistani crew members from disembarking a crude oil tanker that arrived at Paradip Port on Wednesday.

Hong Kong-flagged crude oil tanker MT Siren II, carrying 1,96,580 tonne of crude oil, docked at the single point mooring (SPM) terminal of the port during the wee hours. Its crew includes 25 members - 21 from Pakistan, two from India and one each from Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Sources said the Pakistani crew has been restricted from disembarking for security reasons. Prior to their arrival, the Immigration department had alerted CISF, Indian Coast Guard, Marine police and Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Hyderabad to tighten security measures.

After the vessel’s arrival, the Immigration department directed all Pakistani crew members to deposit their passports and visas with the office concerned. The documents will be returned after completion of crude oil unloading operations at the SPM terminal.

Jagatsinghpur SP Bhabani Shankar Udgata said all 21 Pakistani crew members have been barred from disembarking for security reasons. A close vigil is being maintained on their movement to prevent any breach of national security, he added.

Security agencies including CISF, Customs department, Indian Coast Guard, Navy and Marine police have been put on alert. The vessel had sailed from South Korea via Singapore before reaching Odisha coast.

Officials assured there is no cause for concern as the vessel is anchored at the SPM terminal, located approximately 15 nautical miles off Paradip coast. “The Pakistani crew members will remain onboard throughout the unloading process. Once the operation is completed, the vessel will depart immediately,” sources added.

Paradip Port was placed under heightened maritime security during the military tension between India and Pakistan.