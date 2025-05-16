Odisha government forms transgender welfare board

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday formed the State Transgender Welfare Board to look into the rehabilitation and welfare of transgender persons.

The board, comprising 12 members, will monitor implementation of the schemes adopted for the transgender community. To be headed by minister of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Nityananda Gond, the board will formulate comprehensive guidelines for rehabilitation and welfare of transgenders as per the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

The Act mandates devising welfare schemes and programmes that are transgender sensitive and non-stigmatising along with provisions for non-discrimination in educational institutions and employment, providing healthcare services and several welfare measures.

The board has representation of departments like Health, Panchayati Raj, Housing & Urban Development, Skill Development, Higher Education and School & Mass Education. It will look after education, employment, housing and health schemes for transgenders, implementation of transgender policy, and implementation of various welfare initiatives meant for them.

With participation of transgender persons extremely low in education, the board will also provide guidance to transgender students for pursuing higher education and employment.

With this, Odisha becomes the 20th state to form transgender welfare board. Along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala and AP, Odisha has independent policies for addressing rights and welfare of transgender persons.