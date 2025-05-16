Odisha partners with NSE to offer free financial literacy courses to students

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) to offer courses to college and university students on financial literacy.

Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the MoU aims to develop their skills focusing on financial literacy and employability. As per the provisions in the MoU, two courses will be provided to students. The level I course of 20 hours, will focus on basic financial knowledge. Similarly, the level II course of 30-hour duration will have advanced financial literacy. Both the courses will be free of cost.

The minister said the courses will not only enhance the students’ financial literacy but also enable them to make informed decisions in the financial markets. “The partnership is expected to create new employment opportunities for students in the financial sector. Students who complete the courses will receive certificates from the NSE,” Suraj added.

Stating that students from arts, science, commerce and various undergraduate programmes can enrol in these courses, the minister said it will provide new career and employment opportunities for them. With the National Education Policy-2020 as the basis, the technical skills of students will be enhanced, leading to overall development in the education sector of the state, he added.