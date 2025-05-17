NGT asks Odisha govt to get approval or demolish Deomali structures

BHUBANESWAR: In a big jolt to Odisha government’s tourism push, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed it to get clearance for Deomali eco-tourism structures from the Centre under Forest (Conservation) Act within three months or demolish them and restore the land to its original form.

Disposing of a petition challenging the legality of infrastructure developed on the eco-sensitive plateau and Odisha’s highest peak in Koraput district, the NGT’s Eastern Zone bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial member) and Arun Kumar Verma (Expert member) held that the constructions made under the guise of eco-tourism development violated forest conservation norms and lacked requisite permissions.

“If the required approval is not obtained within the stipulated time, the entire structures erected shall be removed, and the area shall be restored to its original form. In any case, no diversion of the land in question shall be made for non-forestry purposes and the respondents (state and the Centre) shall ensure strict compliance of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam 1980 read with the Forest Rights Act 2006,” the bench ruled.

The green panel also directed the government to maintain the pine plantation undertaken over an area of 1.5-2 hectares and make efforts to cover the entire 5.93 ha of the land in plantation.

Deomali, a hill top table land, located in the Eastern Ghats near Barabandha village, about 70 km from Koraput, is the highest peak in the state, standing at 1,672 metre (5,486 feet) above sea level.