Lone accused in rape, murder of woman nabbed from Odisha's Raigarh

ANGUL: Angul police has arrested the lone accused in the sensational rape and murder of a 25-year-old woman from Maharashtra.

A police team nabbed Bisu Gochhayat (28) from Raigarh. Though the brutal rape and murder took place on April 26, the body was recovered by Banarpal police on May 4 and registered a case on the complaint of the family members of the victim.

Angul SP Rahul Jain formed six police teams including two additional SPs and monitored the whole investigation.

Jain told the press that Bisu admitted to have committed the crime while he was taking the woman in his autorickshaw to Talcher Road railway station. He raped the woman on the side of canal road near Kendupalli village and later killed her by throttling her with her dupatta.

After the crime, he left the body there, which was spotted by people and police on May 4. The woman, a native of Kaniha, was going to Bhubaneswar, where she worked.

The SP said Bisu first went to Gujarat and then to Maharashtra where he was working in a firm as a labourer. Police, however, tracked the accused with the help of CCTV and other means and nabbed him.

The incident had sent shock waves across Angul district with all political parties voicing concern.