Odisha government to regulate private ambulance services

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to regulate the private ambulances to ensure operational consistency and improve emergency medical transport services.

At a high-level meeting chaired by principal secretary of Transport department Usha Padhee here on Saturday, it was decided to initiate a campaign-mode registration drive to bring all private ambulances under a single, standardised platform. This drive will help build a verified database, streamline enforcement, and enable efficient, real-time deployment of services.

It has also been decided to incentivise private ambulance operators to register and adhere to service guidelines. This will be followed by strict enforcement mechanisms to curb unauthorised or exploitative practices.

Later, all registered ambulances will be integrated with the vehicle location tracking system (VLTS), allowing for GPS-based monitoring and faster emergency response. Plans are also underway to link ambulance services with the Odisha Yatri App, creating a seamless, tech-enabled platform where citizens can easily locate, book, and access ambulance services enhancing last-mile healthcare delivery.

“Incentivisation measures for ambulance operators, coupled with regulatory clarity, are expected to encourage broader participation and ensure voluntary compliance with the evolving framework,” said Health secretary Aswathy S, who attended the meeting.