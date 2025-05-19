Odisha government to disburse Rs 11K crore short-term kharif loan to farmers

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has set a crop loan disbursement target of Rs 11,000 crore for the short-term cooperative credit structures in the ensuing kharif season-2025 as against Rs 10,185 crore provided to 18.86 lakh farmers in the last season.

The short-term cooperative credit has been playing a pivotal role in disbursal of farm credit over the years with a share of around 48 per cent in crop loan dispensation, the primary agriculture credit societies (PACS) being the last-mile lenders to the farmers.

In case of commercial banks and regional rural banks (RRBs), crop loan target will given separately by the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC).

Crop loans will be made available to the farmer-members of PACS at the concessional rate of interest of four per cent per annum to the borrowers availing loans up to Rs 1 lakh and at five per cent interest for borrowing above Rs 1 lakh up to Rs 3 lakh for which interest subvention is provided by the government. The effective rate of interest for crop loan up to Rs 1 lakh is nil for the prompt paying farmers.

In a letter to all district collectors, the Cooperation department has directed to ensure that genuine farmers have access to the subsidised crop loans disbursed through district central cooperative banks (DCCBs), PACS and LAMPS.