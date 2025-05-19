Prioritise quality work, people’s issues: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday directed the Boudh administration to ensure all projects under implementation are completed within the specified time period and that there is no compromise in the quality of work.

On his maiden visit to the district as the chief minister, Majhi took a review of development projects and stressed efficient implementation and delivery of schemes. “Officials must ensure that public funds are properly utilised and the benefits reach people,” he said cautioning them of stern action in case irregularities are found.

Laying emphasis on the importance of regular inspections to ensure quality control, the chief minister underlined the need for community participation in development projects. “The local people must be informed about the projects and their feedback taken into account,” he stressed.

On being informed about the challenges like land acquisition, funding and manpower shortage faced by project implementing agencies, Majhi directed the district administration to coordinate with the government for prompt resolution of the issues. “If any of the issues remain unresolved and my intervention is required, do not hesitate to bring them to my notice. I will personally look into the matter,” he said. The chief minister further emphasised the need to focus on education, health, sports and agriculture, and asked officials concerned to prepare a work plan to improve infrastructure in schools, hospitals and provide modern facilities to farmers.