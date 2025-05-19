Vedanta promotes rural entrepreneurship in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a new social connect initiative, Vedanta has provided essential machinery for chappal (slipper) making, paper plate production and rice milling to self-help-groups (SHGs) for empowering rural women with entrepreneurship skills, in Kalahandi region.

The company has launched the initiative in Gunpur village in Kalahandi to drive income generation, promote micro-enterprise development and enable long-term financial independence for rural women in the area.

The company has also organised a comprehensive workshop on financial independence for 45 women from three SHG groups focusing on key areas such as income-generating activities, marketing and sales skills.

“We are grateful to Vedanta’s dedication to empowering women SHGs economically and helping secure livelihoods. The support has not only provided us necessary equipment, but has also armed us with the requisite skills to build up sustainable businesses,” said Maa Lankeswari SHG secretary Kalendiri Dhangada Majhi.

Vedanta Aluminium chief operating officer (COO) Sunil Gupta said their initiatives in Kalahandi and across Odisha reflect the company’s dedication to fostering gender inclusivity and nurturing women entrepreneurs.