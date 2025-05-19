Woman stabbed to death by two siblings over property row in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: A woman was brutally stabbed to death reportedly by her brother and sister over land dispute at Majhipada village within Govindpur police limits in Bamra block here on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as 37-year-old Leena Sahu. The accused, Leena’s brother Golak Sahu (30) and sister Pushpanjali Sahu (42), were arrested by Govindpur police.

Sources said after getting separated from her husband, Leena moved to Sambalpur and was staying there. Pushpanjali and Golak remained unmarried and resided in their ancestral house at Majhipada. There was a long-standing dispute between Leena and her siblings over division of their ancestral property. The woman was reportedly not on talking terms with her brother and sister.

On Sunday, Leena arrived at Majhipada to attend the 12th day death ritual of her uncle. Pushpanjali and Golak were reportedly unhappy over the invite to Leena. On seeing the woman, the accused duo flew into rage and a heated argument broke out between them inside their house.