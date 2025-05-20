Ten Orissa HC judges to sit in vacation benches

CUTTACK: Ten judges will hold sittings over vacation benches of the Orissa High Court during the summer vacation which started on Monday. The high court has issued a notification on the benches that will function during the summer vacation from May 19 to June 16.

According to the notice issued by the Registrar (Judicial), the vacation courts will function from 11 am to 3 pm on May 20, 23, 27, 30, June 3, 4, 10 and 13. The judges assigned to the vacation benches include Justices SK Sahoo, MS Sahoo, KR Mohapatra, V Narasingh, BP Satapathy, MS Raman, AK Mohapatra, SK Mishra, AC Behera and Gourishankar Satapathy.

The judges will preside over four division and seven single judge benches. The notice said, “Only the cases involving urgency, which cannot wait till reopening of the court shall be listed before the vacation benches.

For listing of the urgent cases, mention memos shall be filed by dropping them by the Drop Box kept in the office of the Deputy Registrar (Judicial) before 11 am to 12 noon one day before the sitting of the vacation benches.”

The writ and civil matters as well as criminal matters (other than bail applications filed from May 14 onwards will be listed on the ground of urgency. Fresh unlisted bail applications (both bail and anticipatory bail) shall be listed chronologically irrespective of date of filing, the notice said.