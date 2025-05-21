CM Mohan Charan Majhi approves adventure tourism guidelines in Odisha
BHUBANESWAR : The state government on Tuesday finalised its Odisha Adventure Tourism Guidelines-2025, which is aimed at opening up avenues in the rapidly growing adventure tourism sector.
The guidelines prepared by the Tourism department were approved at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
The chief minister said in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit India by 2047, plans are being made for development of various sectors of the state and tourism is one among them. “Tourism projects will be developed in Odisha along with other sectors with the vision of ‘Think India, Think Odisha’. Adventure tourism will be made so attractive that it will be the first thing that comes to tourists’ mind visiting Odisha,” Majhi said.
All the 30 districts will be mapped and developed for adventure tourism, be it river rafting in Satkosia or hot air ballooning in Hirakud. “This will create a lot of employment opportunities for the youth of the state. Youth will be trained and certified for various adventure tourism activities, be it in water, land or sky,” he said.
The department plans to encourage participation of private sector in adventure tourism. Their participation will be approved through a portal - Go Adventure. Officials said arrangements have also been made to provide attractive incentives to private companies for investment in the tourism sector under the Odisha Tourism Policy-2022. The state government will continue its efforts to develop Odisha as a hub in the global competitive tourism sector.
Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and commissioner-cum-secretary of Tourism department Balwant Singh were present.