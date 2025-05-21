CM Mohan Charan Majhi approves adventure tourism guidelines in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : The state government on Tuesday finalised its Odisha Adventure Tourism Guidelines-2025, which is aimed at opening up avenues in the rapidly growing adventure tourism sector.

The guidelines prepared by the Tourism department were approved at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The chief minister said in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit India by 2047, plans are being made for development of various sectors of the state and tourism is one among them. “Tourism projects will be developed in Odisha along with other sectors with the vision of ‘Think India, Think Odisha’. Adventure tourism will be made so attractive that it will be the first thing that comes to tourists’ mind visiting Odisha,” Majhi said.