Newborn abandoned in forest rescued in Odisha village

SAMBALPUR: An abandoned newborn baby was rescued on Tuesday by the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and Childline from Mahulduma village in Kansar panchayat of Deogarh district.

The infant, a boy, was originally discovered in a forest area near Kasada village under Jamanakira police limits of Sambalpur.

According to reports, the infant was found on Monday by Sanjukta Nayak, a local woman who was collecting kendu leaves in the forest. After hearing faint cries of a baby near a bush, she discovered the newborn wrapped in cloth. Nayak brought the infant to her home.

Her younger sister, Sasmita Nayak, who is reportedly childless, became emotionally attached to the baby and insisted on keeping it. She brought him to their residence in Kansar. On Tuesday, a villager informed the childline.