75-year-old woman strangled to death by her grandson in Odisha's Kaniha forest

ANGUL: Kaniha police arrested a 25-year-old youth of Santribida village for allegedly killing his grandmother on Wednesday.

Police said the accused, Bapuji Biswal of Santribida strangulated his 75-year-old grandmother, Gurubari Biswal to death inside a forest near their village.

IIC of Kaniha police station R R Dalei, said Bapuji was jailed for his involvement in the murder of a minor in 2022. After being released from prison recently, he was living with his parents and grandmother.

On the day, Gurubari went to the local Jan Seva Kendra to update her Aadhaar card. Bapuji arrived there on a motorcycle and offered to take her home. However, instead of taking his grandmother home, the accused headed to the village forest. After reaching there, he strangulated Gurubari to death with his hands and absconded, said Dalei.

When the elderly woman did not reach home, family members along with some villagers launched a search and found her body in the nearby forest. On being informed, police reached the spot for investigation. The body was seized for postmortem.

The IIC said police suspected the role of Bapuji in the crime as he was missing after the incident. The accused was nabbed after tracking his mobile phone. “Police are yet to establish the motive behind the crime. The accused will be interrogated and we are hopeful of finding out the cause of the murder,” he said.

The accused will be produced in court on Thursday and further investigation is underway, the IIC added.