Chikungunya outbreak in Koraput town, 23 affected

JEYPORE: District health administration is on high alert after at least 23 residents of Rathasharma colony in Koraput town were diagnosed with chikungunya in the last four days.

Sources said some residents of the Rathasharma colony had complained of high fever and body ache and were treated at Koraput medical college and hospital.

However, the symptoms persisted and the affected persons experienced repeated weakness and inability to move which raised alarm in the health administration.

A health team rushed to the area on Wednesday and conducted health checkups. It confirmed chikungunya. Sensing further spread of the disease, the administration has started door-to-door health surveys and is isolating the affected persons.

District medical official sources said, the residents have been afflicted with chikungunya and their condition is improving. At present only 10 persons have the symptoms while others health condition has improved, they added.

A senior medical officer of Koraput CDMO, requesting anonymity said, “The outbreak of chikungunya in the locality is due to poor sanitation and lack of hygiene in the houses. Besides, the surrounding bushes and forests are further favouring the viral spread.”