Odisha HC orders woman to clean Cuttack bank premises for two months as bail condition in cheating case

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has set cleaning the premises of a bank in Cuttack on all working days for two months as condition while granting bail to a woman accused in a cheating case involving forged property documents.

The unusual order was passed by Justice SK Panigrahi on the bail petition of Manogyan Patnaik who has been in custody since February 5, 2025.

“The petitioner shall approach the ICICI Bank, Link Road Branch, Cuttack and clean the bank premises during the morning hours between 8 am to 10 am for a period of two months, “ Justice Panigrahi said in the order.

“The IIC of the concerned police station, in coordination with the bank authority, shall monitor whether the petitioner has cleaned the said bank premises or not,” Justice Panigrahi said setting it as an additional condition while directing the trial court to release the petitioner on bail “with some stringent terms and conditions as deemed just and proper by it.”

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of CID-Crime Branch had registered a case against the woman under different sections of IPC and the Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 2011 for allegedly cheating and using forged property documents with intent to cheat.

She had allegedly taken loans from the ICICI Bank, Link Road branch in Cuttack by mortgaging properties which were already pledged and loans availed from Indian Bank.

While the case is pending before the designated OPID court in Cuttack, Patnaik had filed the bail petition in the high court. Meanwhile, the trial court has set submission of Rs 10 lakh property security for her release on bail. But she continued to be in jail as on Thursday as the property security had not been placed before the trial court.