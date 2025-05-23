West Bengal man arrested for duping Odisha resident of Rs 73.62 lakh in digital arrest scam

Cuttack: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police has arrested a West Bengal native for his alleged involvement in duping a man of Rs 73.62 lakh by keeping him under digital arrest.

The accused has been identified as Rohit Jaiswal of Howrah in West Bengal. Crime Branch officials said they had received a complaint from the victim, a resident of Paradip, last year that some cyber fraudsters, posing as CBI and Delhi Police officials, contacted him over WhatsApp, claiming that a parcel in his name had been confiscated by the Customs department in Delhi.

They had further said that the parcel was to be dispatched to Sanghai in China, the complainant had stated. To prove that he was innocent, they had allegedly asked him to transfer Rs 73.62 lakh.

On realising that it was a digital arrest scam, the victim had lodged a complaint. Police registered a case and began investigation. After analysing the transaction details and digital evidences, police tracked Jaiswal in West Bengal and arrested him.