Banks asked to achieve credit target of Rs 2.52 lakh crore in FY 2025-26

BHUBANESWAR: Development commissioner Anu Garg on Friday stressed the need to achieve 100 per cent annual credit plan (ACP) target to the tune of Rs 2.52 lakh crore for the financial year 2025-26.

Addressing the 179th state level bankers’ committee meeting along with the special SLBC on financial inclusion and financial literacy of Odisha here, she said the role of adequate credit is critical as Odisha marches towards 2036 with an aspiration to become a developed state.

She urged the bankers to support the recently launched ‘financial assistance to cold storage ’ scheme, aimed at strengthening the storage ecosystem of the state to minimise the post-harvest loss and prevent distress sale by farmers, initially covering all the 58 subdivisions in the state.

Executive director of UCO Bank VN Kamble appreciated the bankers for achieving a 100 per cent target in the agriculture sector, but expressed his concern for not achieving ACP in the MSME sector. He urged them to prioritise lending to MSMEs which are the major contributors to the economy.

Principal secretary of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment department Arabinda Kumar Padhee called upon banks to support entrepreneurship under agriculture and allied sector.

Principal secretary of Finance department Saswat Mishra emphasised on improving performance by private sector banks in government sponsored schemes like Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), PM Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme and PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi).

Regional director of RBI Bhubaneswar Sarada Prasan Mohanty stressed the efforts of the lead district managers for conducting town hall meetings to resolve the issues of MSME entrepreneurs and promote government schemes at the district level. Principal secretaries Usha Padhee and Suresh Kumar Vashishth, convener of SLBC and senior bank officials were present among others.