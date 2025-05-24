Cows die of suspected rabies, panic grips villagers in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: Panic gripped residents of Sansarafala village in Pattamundai after three cows of local milkmen reportedly died due to suspected rabies on Thursday evening.

The cows were bitten by a rabid dog around 10 days back. Sources said owners of the cows had supplied milk to villagers till Wednesday.

Owner of one of the cows Banamali Mallick said two weeks back, some mad dogs were spotted in the village. One of them bit three cows 10 days back. The cows began to show signs of aggressiveness and attacked some villagers before dying.

“Thinking that the cows died due to some disease, we contacted the local veterinary officials. After diagnosis, the vets confirmed that the cows died from rabies and immediately alerted the villagers and local health officials,” he said.

Veterinary officer of Pattamundai block Pradeep Jena said on being informed, a team went to Sansarafala village to take stock of the situation. “Boiled milk is generally safe from rabies which is primarily transmitted through bite or scratch of an infected animal.

The rabies virus is heat-sensitive. Boiling effectively kills the virus. However, we have advised villagers who consumed milk from the dead cows to take rabies injections at the government hospital,” Jena added.