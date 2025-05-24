Hotel worker accuses wife of selling son for Rs 18,000 in Odisha

JAJPUR: In a bizarre incident, a hotel worker of Jajpur has accused her 33-year-old wife of selling their seven-year-old son for Rs 18,000.
The incident came to the fore on Thursday after Prasant Parida, father of the minor boy, met the district authorities seeking help to get back his child. A probe was launched by the district child protection unit (DCPU) on Friday.
Prasant had married Puja in 2017 and the couple later had their first child, a son by the name Sairam. The couple belongs to Bada Suara village under Jajpur Town police limits.
Reports said Prasant cleans dishes at a hotel to eke out a living and raised his son with his meagre earnings. The couple was going through a rough patch in their marriage life due to domestic issues. When their fights became intense, Puja left for her parents’ place four years back along with their son, who was three years of age then.
Though Puja and Prasant had been living separately owing to the marital discord, the latter was in constant touch with his son and used to provide for his needs.
However, on Wednesday last, Puja reportedly returned to Prasant’s place without Sairam. When Prasant questioned about their son, Puja apparently revealed that she had sold Sairam for a sum of `18,000. She said financial hardships were the reason behind her taking that step.
“When I questioned about Sairam, my wife told me she sold him to some persons for Rs 18,000 so that she could arrange medicines. Despite my pleas, she refused and did not share any other information,” said Prasant.
Prasant then approached Jajpur collector P Anvesha Reddy who asked the additional district magistrate to look into the incident.
Meanwhile, the DCPU has been informed to investigate into the matter and submit a report at the earliest on the child’s whereabouts and probe veracity of the allegations.
The DCPU took cognisance of the case and started an inquiry on Friday. “If the allegations are true, then due action will be taken as per law,” said a DCPU official.