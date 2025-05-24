Hotel worker accuses wife of selling son for Rs 18,000 in Odisha

JAJPUR: In a bizarre incident, a hotel worker of Jajpur has accused her 33-year-old wife of selling their seven-year-old son for Rs 18,000.

The incident came to the fore on Thursday after Prasant Parida, father of the minor boy, met the district authorities seeking help to get back his child. A probe was launched by the district child protection unit (DCPU) on Friday.

Prasant had married Puja in 2017 and the couple later had their first child, a son by the name Sairam. The couple belongs to Bada Suara village under Jajpur Town police limits.

Reports said Prasant cleans dishes at a hotel to eke out a living and raised his son with his meagre earnings. The couple was going through a rough patch in their marriage life due to domestic issues. When their fights became intense, Puja left for her parents’ place four years back along with their son, who was three years of age then.

Though Puja and Prasant had been living separately owing to the marital discord, the latter was in constant touch with his son and used to provide for his needs.