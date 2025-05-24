Odisha HC directs collector of Jajpur to stop mining in Balarampur PRF

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday directed Jajpur collector to ensure mining operations are stopped at the six black stone quarries leased out inside Balarampur Protected Reserve Forest (PRF) under Dharmasala tehsil in the district.

The vacation bench of Justices SK Sahoo and MS Sahoo also directed the collector to file a detailed affidavit on the action taken to stop the extraction of black stone at the quarries which were leased out by an auction notice on September 17, 2021.

The bench issued the direction after collector P Anvesha Reddy made submissions regarding action taken on the letter of the divisional forest officer (DFO), Cuttack on September 20, 2024, requesting to cancel permits for mining from the six black stone quarries.

The quarries were verified and found to be operating inside Balarampur Protected Reserve Forest in violation of Forest Conservation Act, 1980. Reddy, who was present in virtual mode on the court’s order, claimed that after receiving the letter from the DFO, steps have been taken to stop mining at all the six quarries.

The mining officer, Jajpur, had issued letters to the leaseholders to stop extraction on October 9, 2024. But, Reddy failed to give any definite reply as to whether mining operations at the six quarries had been stopped or were still continuing. The court was hearing a PIL alleging inaction against the quarry operations over 28 acres inside the PRF area in violation of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

Pitabas Dash and three other residents of nearby villages filed the petition. Appearing on the petitioners’ behalf, senior advocate Subir Palit alleged that in spite of the DFO’s communication to the collector, the quarrying operations are still continuing and resulting in extensive and massive pilferage of resources and government revenue on daily basis in addition to the damage to the environment and public health. The bench scheduled the matter for further consideration on June 24, directing the collector to file a detailed affidavit by then.