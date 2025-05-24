Sans bus stop, people face hardships in Odisha's Jagatpur

CUTTACK: As if the commuting challenges weren’t harsh enough, the absence of a bus stop at Jagatpur Golei square has added to the woes of passengers who have to wait under the open sky to board buses to their respective localities.
Every single day, hundreds of people use the Golei square route to travel to their respective destinations. Since there is no shed or a bus stop, they brave it all - the harsh summers, heavy rains or dust pollution, on a daily basis while waiting for buses.
More so, in absence of a bus stop, commuters are often found scattered along the roadside blocking the narrow foothpath at any given point of time from morning to night. Restless due to the long waiting time, some passengers can be seen coming in the middle of the road looking for their buses which puts them at the risk of being knocked down by speeding vehicles.
Also, with no designated place to stop, the drivers sometimes halt their buses far away from the spot on the NH-16 and Cuttack-Chandbali state highway forcing passengers, including senior citizens, to run to board a bus.
Sometimes, the drivers even start moving the vehicles without checking if all passengers have safely boarded the bus. These issues happen on a daily basis but the district administration is yet to resolve the same.
“It is specifically difficult for us during the summer season as we have to wait for a long time under the scorching sun. During rains, if we are lucky, we find shelter either under a roadside tea stall or eatery or else we get drenched in the rain. The district administration must build a bus stop so that passengers can have a safe waiting space,” said Khitis Kumar Sahu, a commuter.
Contacted on the issue, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) mayor Subhas Singh said the civic body has no funds for constructing a bus stop. Meanwhile, joint commissioner, Road Safety and deputy commissioner, Transport, Central Zone Biranchi Narayan Adhikari who is in charge of Cuttack RTO, said they would study the issue within a few days and take necessary steps to build a bus stop.