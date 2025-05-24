Sans bus stop, people face hardships in Odisha's Jagatpur

CUTTACK: As if the commuting challenges weren’t harsh enough, the absence of a bus stop at Jagatpur Golei square has added to the woes of passengers who have to wait under the open sky to board buses to their respective localities.

Every single day, hundreds of people use the Golei square route to travel to their respective destinations. Since there is no shed or a bus stop, they brave it all - the harsh summers, heavy rains or dust pollution, on a daily basis while waiting for buses.

More so, in absence of a bus stop, commuters are often found scattered along the roadside blocking the narrow foothpath at any given point of time from morning to night. Restless due to the long waiting time, some passengers can be seen coming in the middle of the road looking for their buses which puts them at the risk of being knocked down by speeding vehicles.