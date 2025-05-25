CureBay raises USD 21 million to expand national footprint

BHUBANESWAR: CureBay, an Odisha-based hybrid healthcare platform, has raised USD 21 million to strengthen its in-house technology stack and expand its footprint to new states.

The fresh raise of CureBay under its series B round funding from Bertelsmann India Investment is a significant milestone for the startup to build infrastructure for rural health by driving equity, access and innovations across under-served geographies in the country, officials said.

They said the latest capital infusion will be utilised for strengthening of CureBay’s in-house proprietary technology stack and expansion to lead the equitable healthcare movement in the country.

The startup operates 150 plus eClinics across Odisha and Chhattisgarh and has served around 5.5 lakh patients by utilising its AI and data capabilities for improving predictive care and operational efficiency. It is planning to expand its footprint to new states including Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Its investment plan also includes upgrading proprietary algorithms and rural-first workflow automation tools that can one day be adapted for global healthcare.

CureBay founder and CEO Priyadarshi Mohapatra said the fundraiser is a mandate to build India’s trust infrastructure for rural health. “The capital will help us scale technology, talent, and reach to bring dignified, affordable healthcare to the last mile,” Mohapatra added.

Bertelsmann India Investments MD Pankaj Makkar said their investment reflects Bertelsmann India’s strong commitment to supporting mission-driven companies that are transforming India.