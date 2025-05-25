Odisha govt to offer houses at Rs 15 lakh-Rs 50 lakh to people in Bhubaneswar: Minister Mahapatra

BHUBANESWAR : In what could come as a huge relief for aspiring home buyers amid skyrocketing real estate prices in the capital city, the state government is planning to construct and provide houses to people in an affordable range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Saturday told mediapersons as part of the ‘Greater Bhubaneswar and Better Bhubaneswar’ initiative, the government is planning to take up housing projects in the city in which dwelling units will be provided to people at very affordable prices.

“Currently, a house in the state capital costs at least Rs 1 crore. We are planning to provide different categories of LIG (low income group) and MIG (middle income group) houses to people in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. The H&UD department is working out a comprehensive plan in this regard,” Mahapatra said.

He said the growing population of the city is leading to shortage of land in the capital city and imposing huge burden on the civic infrastructure. “Steps are being taken to expand the capital region through implementation of town-planning schemes. The schemes implemented by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will expand the periphery of the city allowing people to buy houses at more affordable prices,” he said.

The minster said plans are also being worked out for decongestion of traffic in the city. “Proposals to construct overbridges at key junctions to decongest traffic is under consideration. We will also run more city buses to improve the capital’s public transport system,” he added.

Mahapatra stressed government focus on improving the smart city infrastructure. “The smart city projects implemented earlier have not been fruitful. We are working on improving these infrastructure and make them effective,” he said.

Action plan for Gangua nullah

Bhubaneswar: The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department will soon work out an action plan for desiltation and cleaning of Gangua nullah and Daya West Canal to increase their carrying capacity and address the problem of urban flooding in the capital city. A team led by H&UD secretary Usha Padhee carried out a field assessment on Saturday