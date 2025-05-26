Indravati’s left main canal in dire straits as farmers suffer

BHAWANIPATNA: Farmers relying on the left main canal of Indravati project for irrigation have been left in the lurch with water not reaching the tail end due to lack of renovation and repair.

Farmers from Pipla, Gadiajore and Turihaldi villages under Dharmagarh block alleged that the 52 km-long canal, which irrigates an ayacut area of 59,000 hectare, is in a dilapidated state in several sections due to prolonged neglect and lack of renovation.

Farmers Jairam Majhi and Jhasketan Pari of Pipla claimed such is the condition of the canal that in some stretches, it is barely visible, making irrigation impossible. Similar issues persist across most downstream areas.

Farmer leader Sesadev Behera pointed out that while the left canal became fully functional in 1999, it has since suffered from inadequate maintenance and repair. He stressed the importance of the canal in supporting the extensive irrigation area and called for urgent renovation to save the project.

On being informed about the difficulties faced by farmers, Dharmagarh MLA Sudhir Patjoshi on Saturday toured the ayacut areas of the left canal to take stock of the situation and held discussion with the Indravati project authorities.

Chief construction engineer of Indravati project Jagannath Pani acknowledged the urgent need for renovation and said a detailed project report (DPR) of Rs 564 crore has been prepared for repair of the canal. The design and technical approval is awaited, he added.